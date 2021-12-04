Edmonton Oilers sunk in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

Winless in Seattle.

The Edmonton Oilers were beaten 4-3 by the Kraken Friday night in their first-ever visit to Seattle.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, top, and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer eye the puck in front of the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

It took the Kraken only 49 seconds to grab the lead when Yanni Gourde slammed a one-timer under Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

Edmonton tied on the power play, with Leon Draisaitl finishing off a passing play from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Former Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson restored the Kraken lead, flicking a shot past Skinner’s blocker.

“It’s frustrating,” Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie said after the game.

“I don’t think we want to put ourselves in a position where we have to come back. We didn’t play our best tonight.”

Listen Below: Tyson Barrie

Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard ripped in a point shot to make it 2-2 eight minutes into the second. Nugent-Hopkins picked up an assist for his 500th career point.

“I’m lucky to play with some great players,” Nugent-Hopkins. said. “I’ve been a part of the Oilers the whole time, so (I’m) definitely happy to do (this) with these guys.”

Listen Below: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Kraken forward Colin Blackwell took advantage of an Oilers turnover to put Seattle back in front. Kraken forward Alex Wennberg made it 4-2 less than three minutes later.

McDavid deflected Bouchard’s point shot under Seattle netminder Philipp Grubauer with 8:16 to go in the third.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck ahead of Seattle Kraken center Riley Sheahan (15) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Larsson took a roughing penalty with 1:31 left, giving the Oilers a six-on-four advantage, but Edmonton could not muster the tying goal.

Listen Below: Dave Tippett

“We pushed a lot in the third,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said after the game.

“We took a couple too many penalties and too many turnovers. That would be areas we could fix. That’s on us, not on them.”

The Oilers (16-6) will host the L.A. Kings on Sunday.