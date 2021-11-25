Edmonton Oilers’ McDavid and Draisaitl rack up 4 points each in win over Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers topped the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 Wednesday night.

The Oilers allowed the first goal for the ninth time in their last 10 games when Arizona forward Clayton Keller got in alone and beat Edmonton goaltender Mikko Koskinen with a move to the backhand.

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid tied it up on the power play with five minutes to go in the first, jamming in a loose puck during a scramble.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

In the second, Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci’s point shot hit teammate Zack Kassian in front and deflected to Draisaitl, who snapped home his 19th goal of the season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers get four in first to take down Blackhawks

After being robbed by Coyotes netminder Scott Wedgewood on a two-on-one in the second, Kassian struck in the third, one-timing a pass from Draisaitl. McDavid also assisted on the play, earning his 400th career helper.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl added a power-play goal to put the Oilers up 4-1.

The Coyotes fought back with goals 1:23 apart from Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere. McDavid put it away with an empty-netter.

Kassian had a goal and two assists. Koskinen made 24 saves to improve to 10-2.

The Oilers (14-5) will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.