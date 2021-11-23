Dallas Stars stifle Edmonton Oilers for 4-1 win

Send this page to someone via email

The Dallas Stars held the Edmonton Oilers to 22 shots on goal in a 4-1 win Tuesday night.

The Stars scored two power-play goals in the first period. Dallas forward Roope Hintz beat Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner with a deflection. Exactly five minutes later, the Stars’ Jason Robertson fired in a one-timer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers get four in first to take down Blackhawks

Just seconds after a Stars power play expired in the second, Dallas forward Denis Gurianov blazed in on goal and tucked a backhand under Skinner.

The Oilers replied 1:08 later when Leon Draisaitl set up Ryan McLeod on a two-on-one.

Luke Glendening deftly tipped a point shot out of the air to make it 4-1 Stars before the halfway point of the third.

Edmonton defenceman Duncan Keith left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and didn’t return.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season. He had a 25-game point streak going back to last season.

The Oilers (13-5) will visit the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.