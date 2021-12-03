Abbotsford police officer under criminal investigation for use of force during an arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Abbotsford Police Department is under criminal investigation following a recent arrest that put someone in the hospital.

The officer is facing a criminal investigation following a use of force incident that happened during an arrest on Nov. 21, the department confirmed.

“This incident involved forced used by police on a member of the public which required transportation to a hospital for their injuries,” the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) confirmed in an email.

The investigation into what happened is being conducted by members of the Vancouver Police Department.

In addition, the OPCC will be doing a Police Act investigation into what happened.

Abbotsford police told Global News the officer is now on administrative duties, pending the outcome of the two investigations.