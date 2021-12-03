Menu

Comments

Crime

Abbotsford police officer under criminal investigation for use of force during an arrest

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 6:27 pm
Abbotsford Police cruiser in an undated file photo. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police cruiser in an undated file photo. British Columbia Emergency Photography File

A member of the Abbotsford Police Department is under criminal investigation following a recent arrest that put someone in the hospital.

The officer is facing a criminal investigation following a use of force incident that happened during an arrest on Nov. 21, the department confirmed.

“This incident involved forced used by police on a member of the public which required transportation to a hospital for their injuries,” the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) confirmed in an email.

Click to play video: 'Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding' Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding
Questions about why the Abbotsford Police would turn down help from the Vancouver Police during flooding – Nov 18, 2021

The investigation into what happened is being conducted by members of the Vancouver Police Department.

Trending Stories

In addition, the OPCC will be doing a Police Act investigation into what happened.

Abbotsford police told Global News the officer is now on administrative duties, pending the outcome of the two investigations.

