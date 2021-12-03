Menu

Canada

Halifax announces Centennial Pool parking lot as 2nd site for modular units

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 5:09 pm
Advocates rally, demand public apology over Halifax encampment evictions
WATCH: Housing advocates are calling on governments and the police to issue a public apology over the encampment evictions in August, and for charges against demonstrators to be dropped. Alexa MacLean reports.

The parking lot at Centennial Pool will be the new site for modular units in Halifax, the city announced Friday.

In a weekly update on emergency accommodations for unhoused people in the region, HRM said it chose the site because it met the applicable zoning requirements and it’s located near supports and services the occupants may need.

It said a portion of the parking lot will be used for the modular unit site, which will include six modular units, one accessible unit and two support units.

Read more: Nova Scotia’s shelter system and why it’s simply a ‘Band-Aid’ on a much bigger problem

Based on single occupancy, the site will be able to house 38 individuals. The city had previously said it could house 44, but that number was based on double occupancy in certain rooms to accommodate couples.

“Based on current projections, installation of the modular units is expected to be completed by late January 2022,” the release said.

“Exact timing for occupancy is dependent upon the province, which is responsible for determining placement of individuals and providing wrap-around services onsite through its service provider.”

Read more: Nova Scotia’s housing crisis: How the emergency has reached a boiling point

The service provider for the modular units will be the Out of the Cold Community Association, which will help connect the occupants of the units to resources like mental health and addictions services.

The city is also building a modular unit site on Alderney Drive in Dartmouth, which will house 24 people. Those units are expected to be finished by Dec. 20.

Halifax to buy new modular units for unhoused after those secured 'not suitable'
