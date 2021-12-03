COVID-19: MLHU reports 38 cases, SWPH reports its 100th death of the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, though the total case count climbed by 41 to 14,975, the discrepancy likely due to data cleanup.

Friday’s case count marks the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since Sept. 15, though the health unit initially reported only 33 cases on Sept. 16, when the previous day’s data was reported.

There are currently 193 active cases (an increase of 25), 14,530 recoveries (an increase of 16) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

The rate of active cases is highest among those 18-24, with 33 cases working out to 62.5 cases per 100,000 population.

The 0-11 age group has the second-highest rate of active cases per 100,000 population with 33 cases working out to 51.2 cases per 100,000 people. Those aged five to 11 have only been able to get vaccinated since last Friday, while children under five are still not eligible.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases on the Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19 on Friday, down five from Thursday, with six in adult critical care or the intensive care unit, a decrease of two.

On Nov. 29, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow reiterated that, over the previous four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions came from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Thursday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting zero cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence, declared Nov. 28, and at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, declared Nov. 27.

As of Monday, the outbreak at Western involved eight students. Three cases were associated with the Fanshawe outbreak as of Monday.



Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

A. B. Lucas Secondary School (one case)

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School (one case)

Cedar Hollow Public School (one case)

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

London South Collegiate Institute (one case)

Mountsfield Public School (two cases)

Riverside Public School (one case)

Ryerson Public School (one case)

St. Andre Bessette Secondary School (one case)

St. Anthony Catholic French Immersion School (one case)

St. George’s Public School (one case)

St. Jude Catholic School (one case)

St. Paul catholic School (one case)

Stoneybrook Public School (one case)

Tecumseh Public School (two cases)

West Oaks French Immersion Public School (two cases)



There are no active cases reported at child-care and early-years centres in the MLHU’s jurisdiction.

The health unit says at least 285 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early-years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

According to the MLHU, 90.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 27 while 87.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Among the entire population aged five and over, 83.3 per cent of the population has had at least one dose while 80.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As for the vaccination status of cases, the MLHU says unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 45.42 per cent of all cases (248 of 546) and 45.0 per cent of hospitalizations (nine of 20) since Oct. 22.

Of the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, four involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 2.1 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

Ontario

The province reported 1,031 cases Friday, 504 of which involved unvaccinated individuals, marking the highest daily case count since 1,033 cases were recorded on May 30.

However, the testing volume was up on Friday and hospital ICUs remain relatively stable.

According to Friday’s report, 133 cases were recorded in Toronto, 106 in Simcoe Muskoka, 68 in Windsor-Essex, 60 in Peel Region, 59 in Sudbury, 58 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region. All other health units reported fewer than 50 cases.

Four more deaths were reported Friday.

Elgin and Oxford

On Friday, Southwestern Public Health reported:

5,440 total cases (an increase of 29 cases)

176 active cases (an increase of seven)

5,164 resolved cases (an increase of 21)

100 deaths to date (an increase of one)

SWPH marked the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, with the latest death involving a woman in her 70s from Elgin County.

This is also the third death reported this week. On Thursday, SWPH reported the death of a woman in her 50s from Elgin County and, on Monday, the health unit reported the death of a woman in her 80s from Elgin County.

Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

SWPH also confirmed Friday that it would align with the province in expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 boosters to those aged 50-plus starting Dec. 13.

Of the 176 active cases in the region, 86 were in Elgin County (including 55 in St. Thomas, 14 in Aylmer and 10 in Bayham) and 90 were in Oxford County (including 30 in Woodstock and 27 in Tillsonburg).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Eight people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with five in the ICU as of Friday.



An outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas declared Nov. 28, involving three resident cases and four staff cases, is ongoing.

A previously-reported outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases, has resolved.



Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

As of Dec. 2, 75.3 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 78.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

On Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported:

2,586 total cases (an increase of six)

69 active cases (unchanged)

2,447 recoveries (an increase of five)

70 deaths to date (unchanged)

The most recent death was reported Nov. 29 and involved a community member and was connected to a workplace outbreak, according to a spokesperson for the health unit.

Among the 69 active cases, 43 were reported in North Perth and seven in Perth East. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were five people hospitalized with COVID-19 and zero active cases involving health-care workers as of Friday.

HPPH is reporting six outbreaks, involving three schools, one child-care centre and two workplaces:

An outbreak at North Perth Westfield ES in North Perth, declared Nov. 30, involves five students and one staff case.

An outbreak at North Perth Westfield Before and After Program, declared Nov. 29, involves two students.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves 22 students.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22, involves three child cases.

No further information was provided about the workplace outbreaks.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 3.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 21, up from 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 29, 83.4 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Friday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,406 total cases (an increase of 12)

47 active cases (an increase of four)

4,281 resolved cases (an increase of seven)

78 deaths (an increase of one)



This marks the second death reported this week. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, LPH reported the death of someone in their 80s.

As of Friday, one COVID-19 patient was in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH is reporting two active outbreaks:

a workplace outbreak declared Nov. 28, involving two cases.



an outbreak at Generations Day Care – St. Philip Site, declared Nov. 28 and involving fewer than five cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 21 was 2.8 per cent, up slightly from 2.7 per cent the week prior.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 82.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

