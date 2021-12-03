SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba Health says mother and 3-year-old given COVID-19 vaccine by mistake

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2021 1:48 pm
Manitoba Health says a mother and her three-year-old child were each accidentally given an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health says a mother and her three-year-old child were each accidentally given an adult dose of the COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Manitoba Health and Seniors Care says a mother and her three-year-old were each mistakenly given an adult dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine instead of a flu shot.

The department says in a statement that the error happened on Nov. 24 in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Manitoba essential care givers takes effect Monday

Manitoba Health says the mother was informed about what happened and given information about the risks, which it adds are low.

Click to play video: 'Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions' Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions
Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions

The department would not confirm if it was the first time someone was given a COVID-19 vaccine by mistake, but it says medication errors do rarely occur.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Town Hall event to address Manitoba parents’ vaccine questions Tuesday

The statement adds that the person who immunized the mother and daughter recognized and reported the error to a supervisor and no further actions would be taken against that person.

Trending Stories

Manitoba Health says staff from the health region have reached out to the family to discuss what happened as well as to provide an update on an investigation into the error.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers