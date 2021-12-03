Ontario reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since late May

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,031 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time the count has surpassed 1,000 in six months. The provincial case total now stands at 621,260.

The last time there were over a thousand cases was on May 30 when 1,033 new cases were recorded. Case counts are also rising week over week. For comparison, last Friday saw 927 new cases and the previous Friday saw 793.

Of the 1,031 new cases recorded, the data showed 504 were unvaccinated people, 27 were partially vaccinated people, 442 were fully vaccinated people and for 58 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 133 cases were recorded in Toronto, 106 in Simcoe Muskoka, 68 in Windsor, 60 in Peel Region, 59 in Sudbury, 58 in Ottawa, and 56 in York Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,016 as four more deaths were reported.

Read more: Ontario expands eligibility for 3rd COVID booster shots to those aged 50 and older

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, there are more than 11.2 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.2 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 90 per cent.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 14.4 per cent since shots went into arms last week.

Read more: Durham Region detects its 1st confirmed case of Omicron variant

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 604,027 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 742 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 7,217 — up from the previous day when it was at 6,932, and up from Nov. 26 when it was at 5,807. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 866, which is up from the week prior when it was 711. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 375.

The government said 39,748 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 16,032 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 2.9 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 3 per cent.

More to come.