Health

COVID-19 vaccines: 1 in 4 Ottawa kids aged 5-11 have 1st doses, leading Ontario

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Immunization against COVID-19 should remain top priority: NACI' Immunization against COVID-19 should remain top priority: NACI
Canada's chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said on Friday that Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) affirms that immunization against COVID-19 for those eligible continues to far outweigh any rare side effects and should remain as a top priority around the world.

One week into Ottawa’s campaign to vaccinate its youngest eligible population, one in four kids aged five to 11 already have first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in their arms.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard updated Friday morning to show that 19,020 kids in this age group, or 25 per cent of the total demographic, have gotten their initial doses.

OPH’s vaccination rate for young kids is leading other health units in Ontario, according to provincial data. Timiskaming Health Unit, the next closest, has currently administered first doses to some 23.7 per cent of kids.

The local vaccination campaign for young kids began last Friday, with Ottawa’s top doctor saying Monday that 40 per cent of those eligible already have appointments in the provincial booking system.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year' COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year
COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year

OPH’s dashboard has also started tracking third doses of the vaccine, with 56,701 booster shots administered to Ottawa residents so far.

More than 28,000 of Ottawa residents aged 70 and older have so far gotten their boosters, with other age groups catching up gradually in third-dose coverage.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows growing third-dose coverage in the city. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows growing third-dose coverage in the city. via OPH

In line with the province expanding booster shot eligibility to those aged 50 and older, the vaccine booking system will be open for local appointments starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 13 for anyone born in 1971 or earlier who got their second shot at least six months ago.

Citywide, 82 per cent of residents have at least one dose and 77 per cent have two shots.

OPH meanwhile reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the number of active cases in the city rose to 363.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since late May

No new deaths related to the virus were included in the latest report.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa decreased to 10 as of Friday, with two people in the intensive care unit.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at a multi-unit dwelling in Ottawa and at the Half Moon Bay Public School, where two students have tested positive for the virus.

There are now 27 ongoing outbreaks across Ottawa, 13 of which affect elementary schools and two of which are in local high schools.

Click to play video: 'Canadians should not get hung up on primary COVID-19 vaccines vs. booster shots, NACI says' Canadians should not get hung up on primary COVID-19 vaccines vs. booster shots, NACI says
Canadians should not get hung up on primary COVID-19 vaccines vs. booster shots, NACI says
