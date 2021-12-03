Woman seriously injured in West Kelowna assault; arrest made

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was violently assaulted on a West Kelowna sidewalk in broad daylight Thursday, police said.

West Kelowna RCMP officers said a man was reported assaulting a woman on the sidewalk at 3:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street.

“Officers located the victim who was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries,” RCMP said.

“The suspect had fled the scene and following a short foot pursuit by officers,” RCMP said. “He was arrested for aggravated assault.”

The man is currently in police custody. Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and the parties were known to one another.

The incident slowed traffic through West Kelowna for hours as the investigation got underway. The sidewalk had numerous blood splatters that could be seen for hours after the incident occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing, though only police tape surrounds the area and the RCMP presence has largely disappeared.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a tip online (crimestoppers.net).