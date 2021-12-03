Menu

Traffic

1 dead in Hwy. 36 collision in north of Lindsay in City of Kawartha Lakes: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 9:34 am
Click to play video: '1 dead in Hwy. 36 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes' 1 dead in Hwy. 36 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes
Police say one person is dead following a collision on Hwy. 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

Police say one person died following a collision on Hwy. 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers around 3 p.m. responded to the collision near Snug Harbour Road, a few kilometres north of Lindsay. The initial investigation shows a northbound car and a southbound dump truck collided.

Read more: 1 dead after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes between SUV and pickup: OPP

Police on Friday morning said the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

A section of highway was closed until around 8:30 p.m. as the municipal police and the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police ask witnesses or anyone with information to call them at 705-324-5252.

 

