1 dead after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes between SUV and pickup: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha OPP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Friday evening.

The collision between an SUV and pickup truck occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 7A, about 23 kilometres south of Lindsay and just north of the village of Pontypool.

In its initial investigation, OPP say the southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lane and struck the pickup.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 35 between Lifford Road and Highway 7A is closed following a serious head on collision earlier this evening. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/I4LOMI7lzH — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.