Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes between SUV and pickup: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2021 11:52 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay on Friday evening. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay on Friday evening. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

City of Kawartha OPP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Friday evening.

The collision between an SUV and pickup truck occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 7A, about 23 kilometres south of Lindsay and just north of the village of Pontypool.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Little Britain: OPP

In its initial investigation, OPP say the southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lane and struck the pickup.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said. The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough' Hwy. 115 crash claims life of one, injuries 3 south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagFatal Collision tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagHighway 35 tagHwy 35 tagHwy. 35 Collision tagCity of Kawwartha Lakes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers