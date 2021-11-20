1 dead after Hwy. 35 collision in City of Kawartha Lakes between SUV and pickup: OPP

City of Kawartha OPP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, Ont., Friday evening.
The collision between an SUV and pickup truck occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 7A, about 23 kilometres south of Lindsay and just north of the village of Pontypool.
In its initial investigation, OPP say the southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lane and struck the pickup.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, OPP said. The name of the victim has yet to be released.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
