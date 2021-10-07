Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
October 7 2021 12:11pm
02:00

Man in his 30s in critical condition after chain reaction crash in Whitby

The OPP says three cars collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Brock Street during the morning rush hour. One driver was airlifted to hospital. Marianne Dimain reports.

