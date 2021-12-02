Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C. flooding: West Coast Express commuters told to expect delays after mudslide

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 11:27 am
Customers have been asked to expect delays on the West Coast Express Thursday morning.
Customers have been asked to expect delays on the West Coast Express Thursday morning. Translink

Commuters using the West Coast Express should expect delays on Thursday morning due to a mudslide on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

Multiple trips travelling west to Vancouver’s Waterfront Station will be affected.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert' B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert
B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert

Commuters using the rail service westbound from Maple Meadows will not be impacted. A bus bridge has been set up to connect the Mission City and Port Haney stations with SkyTrain.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

TransLink is asking customers to build in extra time for their commute.

Read more: B.C. shatters temperature records as atmospheric river delivers warm, moist air

Elsewhere, Highway 99 remains closed Thursday morning north of Pemberton due to another mudslide.

On the Coquihalla Highway, crews continue to work on protecting the Othello Bridge from further damage caused by flooding.

Read more: New mudslide forces closure of Highway 99 between Pemberton, Lillooet

On Highway 1, the priority remains a stretch between Abbotsford and Chilliwack where a tiger dam is expected to stay in place.

“For now, it’s working, so that means that Highway 1 will be useable that much more quickly because those steps were taken,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Wednesday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagWest Coast Express tagWest Coast Express delays tagWest Coast Express mudslide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers