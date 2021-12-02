Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Search continues for Kitchener man missing since 2018: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 11:08 am
Brady Wind has been missing since December 2018. View image in full screen
Brady Wind has been missing since December 2018. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still looking to locate a Kitchener man who has been missing for three years.

Police say Brady Wind, 36, was last spotted in December 2018 in downtown Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating missing man

He has also been known to spend time in Waterloo.

Trending Stories

Wind is described as white and five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, short, brown hair and a receding hairline, and usually has facial hair.

Read more: Waterloo police say missing child has been found

He also has several tattoos. Police say more information is available on a profile on the Ontario’s Missing Adults website.

Story continues below advertisement

The site says he was reported missing two weeks after his disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man missing tagBrady Wind missing tagKitchener missing person tagWaterloo missing person tagBrady Wind Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers