Search continues for Kitchener man missing since 2018: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still looking to locate a Kitchener man who has been missing for three years.

Police say Brady Wind, 36, was last spotted in December 2018 in downtown Kitchener.

He has also been known to spend time in Waterloo.

Wind is described as white and five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, short, brown hair and a receding hairline, and usually has facial hair.

He also has several tattoos. Police say more information is available on a profile on the Ontario’s Missing Adults website.

The site says he was reported missing two weeks after his disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.