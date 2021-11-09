Waterloo police say missing child has been found

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a child who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police said the 12-year-old was last seen on Monday at 3 p.m. in the area of Massuer Avenue in Kitchener.

Police add they wanted to check on his wellbeing but provided no other details.

In a second tweet, police said the boy had been safely located and the service thanked the public for their assistance.