Canada

Waterloo police say missing child has been found

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 10:06 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a child who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, police said the 12-year-old was last seen on Monday at 3 p.m. in the area of Massuer Avenue in Kitchener.

Police add they wanted to check on his wellbeing but provided no other details.

In a second tweet, police said the boy had been safely located and the service thanked the public for their assistance.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
