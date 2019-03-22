Waterloo police ask for public’s help in locating missing man
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
They say that Brady Wind has not had contact with his family since last December, and they are concerned for his well-being.
Police say they have made several attempts to find him and are now turning to the public for assistance.
Wind was last seen in Waterloo but is known to frequent Kitchener as well.
The 33-year-old man is described as white, five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build, with short, brown hair and a receding hairline who usually has facial hair.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.
