Crime
January 30, 2019 10:43 am

Waterloo police looking for missing Kitchener woman

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police would like to check on Patricia Andrews' well-being.

Waterloo Regional Police h/o
A A

Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

They say that Patricia Andrews has not been heard from since Tuesday and they are concerned for the Kitchener woman’s well-being.

READ MORE: Waterloo police say Waterloo teen has been located safely

The 33-year-old is described as five feet three inches and 118 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
kitchener missing woman
Patricia Andrews
Patricia Andrews missing
Waterloo missing woman
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.