Waterloo police looking for missing Kitchener woman
A A
Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
They say that Patricia Andrews has not been heard from since Tuesday and they are concerned for the Kitchener woman’s well-being.
READ MORE: Waterloo police say Waterloo teen has been located safely
The 33-year-old is described as five feet three inches and 118 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.