Waterloo police looking for missing Kitchener woman

Waterloo Regional Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

They say that Patricia Andrews has not been heard from since Tuesday and they are concerned for the Kitchener woman’s well-being.

The 33-year-old is described as five feet three inches and 118 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

MISSING: Patricia Andrews, 33, last seen on January 29, 2019. Described as 5’3” and 118 pounds. We would like to check on her well-being. Please call police at 519-570-9777 with any information. pic.twitter.com/ixj0zu47l3 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 30, 2019