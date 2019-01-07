Crime
January 7, 2019 9:56 am

Waterloo police say Waterloo teen has been located safely

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Global News File
A A

Friends and family of Payton Higgs can rest easier.

Waterloo Regional Police said Sunday the Waterloo teen was located safely.

READ MORE: Police issue plea for help in finding missing Waterloo teen

The 16-year-old had not been home since Feb. 18 and she had not been heard from by friends or family members since March 12.

On Twitter, Waterloo police thanked “members of the public for their assistance.”

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing girl Waterloo
Missing Waterloo girl
Missing Waterloo teen
Payton Higgs
Payton Higgs missing
Payton Higgs missing found
Payton Higgs Waterloo missing
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.