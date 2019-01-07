Waterloo police say Waterloo teen has been located safely
Friends and family of Payton Higgs can rest easier.
Waterloo Regional Police said Sunday the Waterloo teen was located safely.
The 16-year-old had not been home since Feb. 18 and she had not been heard from by friends or family members since March 12.
On Twitter, Waterloo police thanked “members of the public for their assistance.”
