Police issue plea for help in finding missing Waterloo teen
Waterloo Regional Police issued a plea on Wednesday for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Police say 16-year-old Payton Higgs has not been to her home since Feb. 18. The Waterloo teen maintained contact with family and friends until March 12 but has not been heard from since.
They say that family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
She is described as five-foot-three, 100 pounds, with brownish blond hair and blue eyes. Her ears and left nostril are pierced and she has a flower tattoo on her left forearm.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8643 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
