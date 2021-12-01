B.C. 911 operators can now hang up on callers waiting for ambulances

Send this page to someone via email

The people who answer 911 calls in B.C. can disconnect the line if their callers are waiting on the line for an ambulance, according to new changes by the province’s largest 911 dispatcher.

Allowing 911 operators to hang up will allow them to take more calls altogether, including urgent police and fire requests, E-Comm said in a Wednesday press release.

Call-takers were previously required to wait on the line until their caller was connected to BCEHS, the police or fire department — a process that has contributed to complaints of delays in recent months.

“The extended wait times are continuing to result in significant delays for British Columbians calling 9-1-1, which is also difficult for our call takers who are tied up and therefore helpless to assist others,” said E-Comm CEO Oliver Grüter-Andrew in the release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe this change will take some pressure off the emergency communication system that will allow our staff to potentially help save more lives.”

BC Emergency Health Services, which manages the ambulances, supports the change, said E-Comm.

5:06 Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning Union representing B.C. 911 dispatchers issue warning – Nov 6, 2021

The union representing more than 500 of E-Comm’s 911 operators, IT and support professionals, however, promptly said it was “stunned” by the move.

Operators are often the only ones who can relay information to BCEHS if a caller loses consciousness or becomes unable to respond while waiting for an ambulance, so it’s important they stay on the line, said CUPE Local 8911.

“This decision goes against everything we’ve been trained to do, and every common-sense approach to 9-1-1 service delivery,” explained union president Donald Grant in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Until now, our operators have never disconnected before voice contact is made, because our role is to ensure that critical information isn’t lost during the transfer.”

The union further alleges the E-Comm change is a “stop gap” that skirts the real need for more funding and staff to meet operational demands.

E-Comm said the change will not have any impact on availability of ambulances or BCEHS operators, and both organizations will be monitoring the effectiveness of the new process closely.

BCEHS, it added, has created new positions in its dispatch centres to help meet demand.

Callers to 911 in need of an ambulance will be informed they’re in the holding queue for one, said E-Comm, and operators will tell them they need to hang up to take other calls.