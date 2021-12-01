SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Highway 3 near Princeton closed because of flooding

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 4:45 pm
A photo of water cascading across Highway 3, around 12 kilometres east of Princeton. View image in full screen
A photo of water cascading across Highway 3, around 12 kilometres east of Princeton. Submitted

A section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed because of flooding.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed from three km east of Princeton to six km west of Hedley.

The overall distance of the closure is 26.7 km (Taylor Way to Old Hedley Road).

Read more: ‘The storm is not over’: 3rd atmospheric river pounds province

A detour is available via Old Hedley Road for small traffic, but not for commercial vehicles

DriveBC says its next update will be at 3 p.m.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie on flood watch as weather system continues to move through area' B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie on flood watch as weather system continues to move through area
B.C. floods: Sumas Prairie on flood watch as weather system continues to move through area

In addition, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued evacuation orders for 10 properties along Highway 3.

The affected properties are:

  • 1260 Highway 3
  • 1285 Highway 3
  • 1261 Highway 3
  • 1295 Highway 3
  • 1264 Highway 3
  • 1301 Highway 3
  • 1269 Highway 3
  • 1306 Highway 3
  • 1277 Highway 3
  • 1309 Highway 3

For more about the evacuation order, visit the RDOS website.

