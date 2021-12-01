Highway 3 near Princeton closed because of flooding

A section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed because of flooding.
According to DriveBC, the highway is closed from three km east of Princeton to six km west of Hedley.
The overall distance of the closure is 26.7 km (Taylor Way to Old Hedley Road).
A detour is available via Old Hedley Road for small traffic, but not for commercial vehicles
DriveBC says its next update will be at 3 p.m.
In addition, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued evacuation orders for 10 properties along Highway 3.
The affected properties are:
- 1260 Highway 3
- 1285 Highway 3
- 1261 Highway 3
- 1295 Highway 3
- 1264 Highway 3
- 1301 Highway 3
- 1269 Highway 3
- 1306 Highway 3
- 1277 Highway 3
- 1309 Highway 3
For more about the evacuation order, visit the RDOS website.
