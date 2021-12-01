B.C. gas supply: Trans Mountain optimistic it can restart pipeline in a few days

Send this page to someone via email

Trans Mountain is providing some good news Wednesday as many parts of B.C. continue to grapple with reduced gas supply and rationing following the devastating flooding.

The company said in a statement that so far, no new areas of concern have been discovered following the recent weather conditions.

“Where work has been done to shore-up banks, we are making improvements such as berm fortification to ensure the work already done is holding,” the company said.

More than 44,000 cubic metres of rock and gravel has been brought in to several sites and several hundred sandbags have been used in flooded areas, it continued.

“Crews are utilizing 30 sets of pumps and hoses to manage water accumulation and have set up 15 separate light-stands with generators to allow monitoring and work to continue around the clock.”

Provided there are no additional setbacks due to the weather conditions, the company said it is likely a “few days away” from restarting at a reduced capacity.

More than 470 people, six helicopters and some 100 pieces of heavy equipment, including three pieces of snow maintenance equipment and three sidebooms, are in the Coquihalla and Coldwater regions to support getting the pipeline restarted.

The pipeline has been completely shut down since Nov. 14, when the first of three atmospheric rivers hit the province.

As the days went on and more weather events continued, the B.C. government implemented fuel rationing for non-essential vehicles in parts of the South Coast, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

There is no word when those restrictions will be lifted.