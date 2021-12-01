Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. RCMP release sketch of unidentified man; remains found 2 years ago near Merritt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 2:36 pm
A sketch of the unidentified man, whose remains were found near Merritt in late September 2019. The man is described as being around six feet two inches tall and 220 pounds. View image in full screen
A sketch of the unidentified man, whose remains were found near Merritt in late September 2019. The man is described as being around six feet two inches tall and 220 pounds. B.C. RCMP

Police in Merritt are seeking public help in identifying a missing man whose remains were found two years ago.

On Wednesday, RCMP released a forensic sketch of the unidentified man, whose body was found near Merritt in late September 2019.

Police say the B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery and is also investigating the man’s death.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP release composite sketch of sexual assault suspect

“Despite all efforts by investigators through DNA analysis and dental comparisons, combined with other investigative avenues, an identity for the deceased has not yet been established,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation as police believe that criminality may have been involved in the man’s death.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as being light-skinned, of possible European descent, and between 20 and 50 years of age. He was also listed as being approximately six feet two inches tall and 220 pounds with a muscular build.

The man also had straight brown hair, brown facial hair and no apparent tattoos or piercings. Remnants of the man’s clothing included a grey T-shirt and a maroon-coloured hoodie with a zipper.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Updated forensic sketch released of Michael Dunahee thirty years after disappearance' Updated forensic sketch released of Michael Dunahee thirty years after disappearance
Updated forensic sketch released of Michael Dunahee thirty years after disappearance – Mar 24, 2021

Police noted that due to the overall condition of the man’s remains, he may have died years ago.

“Given the geographical location of the remains, investigators are mindful that the deceased may not be a resident of the surrounding area, and have not ruled out the possibility that he was a resident of the B.C. Lower Mainland or even Alberta,” said police.

Story continues below advertisement

If you know the identity of the deceased, or you have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police adjusting to COVID-19 reality' Calgary police adjusting to COVID-19 reality
Calgary police adjusting to COVID-19 reality – Sep 29, 2020

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagBC RCMP tagMerritt tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagcomposite sketch tagMerritt RCMP tagSoutheast District Major Crime Unit tagpolice sketch tagDNA Analysis tagunidentified man tagforensic sketch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers