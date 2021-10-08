Kelowna RCMP release composite sketch of sexual assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

According to police, the sexual assault occurred on the morning of Sept. 29, around 9 a.m., and involved a woman being approached from behind and being sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The incident occurred in Milbridge Park, in the area of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road, with the man fleeing the scene when the woman fought back.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian who’s approximately 35 years old. He’s said to be five-feet-10-inches tall with a very thin build, long, black curly hair with a widow’s peak and a mole under his right eye.

He was also last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with ‘California’ in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps. He also strongly smelled of cigarette smoke.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes that he’ll be identified.

“We are asking anyone who believes they recognize this person, or saw him in the area that day to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

