Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP release composite sketch of sexual assault suspect

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 6:23 pm
A composite sketch from Kelowna RCMP of a suspect in a sexual assault incident that occurred in Millbridge Park on the morning of Sept. 29. View image in full screen
A composite sketch from Kelowna RCMP of a suspect in a sexual assault incident that occurred in Millbridge Park on the morning of Sept. 29. Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for public help in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

According to police, the sexual assault occurred on the morning of Sept. 29, around 9 a.m., and involved a woman being approached from behind and being sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

The incident occurred in Milbridge Park, in the area of Gordon Drive and Springfield Road, with the man fleeing the scene when the woman fought back.

Read more: Overpayment scam making the rounds in Kelowna, RCMP warn

The suspect is described as a Caucasian who’s approximately 35 years old. He’s said to be five-feet-10-inches tall with a very thin build, long, black curly hair with a widow’s peak and a mole under his right eye.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with ‘California’ in white lettering and a picture of a bear on it, black pants and a red backpack with black and red mesh straps. He also strongly smelled of cigarette smoke.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect in hopes that he’ll be identified.

“We are asking anyone who believes they recognize this person, or saw him in the area that day to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect accused of posing as a utility worker' Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect accused of posing as a utility worker
Kelowna RCMP seeking suspect accused of posing as a utility worker – Sep 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagSexual Assault tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagpolice sketch tagSuspect Sketch tagMillbridge Park tagstranger sexual assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers