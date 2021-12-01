Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police warn of porch pirates following latest parcel theft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 12:45 pm
Peterborough police are warning the public about 'porch pirates' following another reported theft of a package delivery. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are warning the public about 'porch pirates' following another reported theft of a package delivery. File

Peterborough police are warning about ‘porch pirates‘ following a reported theft on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were notified of a reported theft in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Parkhill Road in the city’s west end.

Read more: ‘Tis the season for porch pirates: How to avoid package theft this holiday season

Police say a vehicle was reportedly following a delivery van when at one point, the driver of the vehicle got out and grabbed a package that had been delivered and left on the front porch of a home.

Anyone with information on the incident, or if you notice suspicious activity call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

You can also report online at https://www.peterboroughpolice.com/en/report/online-reporting.aspx

Click to play video: 'Tech Tuesday. Protecting your packages from ‘porch pirates’' Tech Tuesday. Protecting your packages from ‘porch pirates’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagOnline Shopping tagHoliday Shopping tagPorch Pirate tagparcel delivery tagPackage Thefts tagholiday theft tagdelivery van followed taggift thefts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers