Peterborough police warn of porch pirates following latest parcel theft

Peterborough police are warning about ‘porch pirates‘ following a reported theft on Tuesday evening.

Around 6:10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were notified of a reported theft in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Parkhill Road in the city’s west end.

Police say a vehicle was reportedly following a delivery van when at one point, the driver of the vehicle got out and grabbed a package that had been delivered and left on the front porch of a home.

Anyone with information on the incident, or if you notice suspicious activity call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also report online at https://www.peterboroughpolice.com/en/report/online-reporting.aspx