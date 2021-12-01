Peterborough police warn of porch pirates following latest parcel theft

Peterborough police are warning about ‘porch pirates‘ following a reported theft on Tuesday evening.
Around 6:10 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were notified of a reported theft in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Parkhill Road in the city’s west end.
Police say a vehicle was reportedly following a delivery van when at one point, the driver of the vehicle got out and grabbed a package that had been delivered and left on the front porch of a home.
Anyone with information on the incident, or if you notice suspicious activity call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You can also report online at https://www.peterboroughpolice.com/en/report/online-reporting.aspx
