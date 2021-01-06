Menu

Canada
January 6 2021 8:01am
00:49

Suspected porch pirate arrested after getting stuck in snow bank in Mississauga

Video posted to social media appears to show the moment a suspected porch pirate got stuck in a snow bank before being arrested in Mississauga, Ont.

