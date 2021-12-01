B.C. storm: 3rd atmospheric river pounds province

Send this page to someone via email

More rain is heading to British Columbia as another atmospheric river continues to pummel the province.

The third in a series of atmospheric rivers will bring heavy rainfall to B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday with 20 to 40 millimetres of precipitation expected before rains ease in the evening, Environment Canada said.

Heavy rains and snowmelt have officials keeping a close eye on rivers, particularly in the hard-hit Sumas Prairie.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said the floodgates at the Barrowtown Pump Station remain open, allowing any water from the U.S. to flow directly into the Sumas River and then the Fraser River.

Evacuation orders were issued for three properties on Tuesday, while an evacuation alert has been issued for Lower Sumas Mountain Road and Florence Drive.

Braun said the city’s infrastructure is holding up so far and officials in Whatcom County are not expecting the Nooksack River to overflow its banks in the next few days, although the situation remains dynamic.

Elsewhere in B.C., the Village of Pemberton issued an evacuation alert for Vine Road and Highway 99.

The City of Mission declared a local state of emergency for the Benbow Street area on Tuesday and an evacuation order was issued for the Benbow Street sub-division in Hatzic for the second time.

The City of Maple Ridge has warned residents along the north and south Alouette River to be on alert and have an emergency plan in place.

