Sunshine Village ski resort in Banff closed Wednesday

Sunshine Village will be closed on Wednesday due to heavy snow and avalanche risks in the area.

The ski resort in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains announced Wednesday morning that it was suspending operations for the day.

In a tweet, Sunshine Village said Parks Canada closed the access road for the day due to heavy snow and avalanche risks.

“We apologize for any inconveniences,” the ski hill said.

Sunshine Village is Closed Today December 1st. Parks Canada is closing the access road immediately and for the entire day due to heavy snow and extreme avalanche risks. We are suspending operations today. We apologize for any inconveniences pic.twitter.com/SW0L7LC3od — Sunshine Village (@SunshineVillage) December 1, 2021

Sunshine Village is located about 18 kilometres southwest of Banff.

According to 511 Alberta, Sunshine Road was closed around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday for extreme avalanche conditions.

Avalanche control activities were expected to be done on Range Road 130A from Township Road 252A to Township Road 252A. The anticipated end time for the road closure was set for midnight Thursday.

The closure comes as a winter storm warning remains in place for Banff National Park and surrounding mountain areas.

The warning was in place for Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.

The area is expected to receive upwards of 50 to 80 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also expected Wednesday, leading to reduced visibility and blowing snow.

The snow is expected to end around noon Thursday.

Sunshine Village said Tuesday it has received 76 cm of snow in the last seven days.

