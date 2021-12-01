Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Sunshine Village ski resort in Banff closed Wednesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 30, 2021' Edmonton weather forecast: Nov. 30, 2021
WATCH ABOVE: Here's Jesse Beyer's Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather forecast for Edmonton and the surrounding area.

Sunshine Village will be closed on Wednesday due to heavy snow and avalanche risks in the area.

The ski resort in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains announced Wednesday morning that it was suspending operations for the day.

In a tweet, Sunshine Village said Parks Canada closed the access road for the day due to heavy snow and avalanche risks.

“We apologize for any inconveniences,” the ski hill said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunshine Village is located about 18 kilometres southwest of Banff.

Trending Stories

According to 511 Alberta, Sunshine Road was closed around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday for extreme avalanche conditions.

Avalanche control activities were expected to be done on Range Road 130A from Township Road 252A to Township Road 252A. The anticipated end time for the road closure was set for midnight Thursday.

The closure comes as a winter storm warning remains in place for Banff National Park and surrounding mountain areas.

The warning was in place for Highway 93 from Jasper to Lake Louise.

Read more: Section of Highway 93 to be closed for days between Jasper and Banff over winter storm concerns

The area is expected to receive upwards of 50 to 80 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are also expected Wednesday, leading to reduced visibility and blowing snow.

The snow is expected to end around noon Thursday.

Sunshine Village said Tuesday it has received 76 cm of snow in the last seven days.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weather tagCalgary weather tagAlberta roads tagSunshine Village tagavalanche control tagSunshine Village Ski Resort tagAlberta weather alerts tagAlberta winter storm warning tagSunshine Village closed tagSunshine Road tagAlberta road reports tagBanff ski hill tagSunshine Road closed tagSunshine Village closed Dec 1 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers