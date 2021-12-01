Menu

Canada

Rideau Lakes, Ont. fire sends two to hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 9:41 am
File: Crews in Westport battle a structure fire blaze on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
File: Crews in Westport battle a structure fire blaze on Tuesday night. Global News

Two firefighters were sent to hospital following a fire near Westport late Tuesday night.

Crews with Rideau Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire on Concession Road 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two firefighters were injured when the ceiling of the building collapsed.

There’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

