Rideau Lakes, Ont. fire sends two to hospital

Two firefighters were sent to hospital following a fire near Westport late Tuesday night.

Crews with Rideau Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a structure fire on Concession Road 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two firefighters were injured when the ceiling of the building collapsed.

There’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

