Canada

Crews contain fire at Kingston’s Memorial Centre barn on Saturday

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 9:25 am
A small fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage at a Memorial Centre barn over the weekend. View image in full screen
A small fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage at a Memorial Centre barn over the weekend. Ladna Mohamed / Global News

While the bracken barn at the Memorial Centre is still standing, damage from a fire that happened early Saturday can be seen around where the windows used to be and along the walls.

With Kingston facing brisk winter winds, the barns at the Memorial Centre have begun to informally shelter unhoused community members.

Read more: Downtown house fire quickly extinguished: Kingston Fire and Rescue

Just days after the fire, more than 10 vulnerable people can be seen sleeping around the E.E. Bennett Barn, just steps away from where the fire broke out.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says the cause of the fire is not yet known. Some of the people camped around the barn, who asked not to be interviewed on camera, say they believe it started when a shopping cart was lit on fire.

The City of Kingston says the COVID-19 pandemic has limited shelter capacity to 50 per cent, adding that people are more hesitant to use shared public spaces. That leaves some having to settle where they can outside.

“Street outreach is making contact with the individuals who were camping at the barns and will work with those who are seeking supports,” the city said in a statement.

There were no injuries and the extent of the damage is estimated to be around $5,000. While temperatures are expected to rise above 0 C this week, winter weather will return by the weekend.

