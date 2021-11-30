COVID-19: Interior Health lifts regional orders, indoor events allowed 100% capacity

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets heartily welcomed good news on Tuesday: indoor events within the Interior Health region can now have 100 per cent capacity.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement during the province’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

Until this week, B.C.’s Interior and Northern health regions were the only zones in Western Canada where indoor events had limited capacities.

“With the decrease in transmissions and the levelling off of our hospitalizations and the strains on communities, the additional measures in place within Interior Health will be repealed as of tonight,” said Henry.

“And the current restrictions that are in place — both the mask mandates and the gathering and events orders — that are in the rest of the province will apply to all of Interior Health.”

Henry said, in a nutshell, that means indoor venues can now have 100 per cent capacity when vaccine cards are being used.

“We’ve been closely monitoring COVID-19 activity, hospitalizations, and immunization rates in Interior Health and we’ve seen our cases drop,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer.

“We will be lifting the regional restrictions tonight and people will be able to host gatherings in their home and indoor events will be able to return to full capacity with proof of vaccination.”

Interior Health noted that proof of vaccination is required for indoor events with more than 50 people.

“We have waited a long time for this news,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“The Kelowna Rockets and Prospera Place have had vaccine passports and masking protocols in place since the season began. We can’t wait to welcome all of the loyal Rockets fan base who meet the B.C. vaccination passport criteria back into the building.

“Beginning tomorrow night our fans will be allowed to see Rockets hockey in person once again.”

In related news, outdoor events within the Interior Health region continue to have capacity restrictions of 5,000 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is greater.

Mask requirements for public indoor settings also remain in effect.

“There are no capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor personal gatherings in private homes and vacation accommodations,” Interior Health said on Tuesday.

“It is still recommended to keep groups small and gathering outside is safer than gathering inside.”

For the Northern Health region, though, the 50 per cent capacity restriction will remain in place until Jan. 31, 2022.

Henry said bars and nightclubs in the Northern Health region will remain closed until then, that restaurants will continue to end their liquor service at 10 p.m., and no in-person worship services are allowed, though drive-in services will be permitted.

“Outdoor events with more than 25 people will have 50 per cent capacity with use of the B.C. vaccine card,” Henry said of the Northern Health restrictions.

“And indoor seated events with greater than 10 people will have a 50 per cent capacity, and that includes funerals, weddings, sporting events, theatre, arts and performing events.

“And I know some of these were restricted to a much lower number in the past, so these changes will come into effect starting (Wednesday) with the use of the B.C. vaccine card.”

Henry also announced an amendment to the province’s mask order.

The amendment requires that those who attend worship services must wear a mask during services.

Henry said the masks can be removed for eating or drinking, and that masks can be removed if physical distancing is in place.

Further, she said worship services must be limited to 50 per cent seated capacity, unless all participants are vaccinated. If that’s the case, then 100 per cent capacity will be allowed.

