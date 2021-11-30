New aerial video shows catastrophic damage at B.C.’s Jackass Mountain on Highway 1

Send this page to someone via email

New aerial video shows the uphill battle crews are facing in repairing some critical infrastructure following B.C.’s first atmospheric river.

The video shows catastrophic damage on Highway 1 at Jackass Mountain.

The location, south of Lytton, shows road crews along the highway before the camera pans down and shows the highway sheared off and completely washed away.

A piece of machinery can be seen working below.

Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, said Tuesday CN Rail crews are working alongside workers from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to repair the road.

“It’s hard going work,” Fleming said. “There’s no question about that.”

He expects another update later this week but there is no timeline on when it could reopen.

Highway 1 remains closed from Lytton to 14 kilometres south of Jackass Mountain summit.

The highway from Hope to Boston Bar has reopened.

