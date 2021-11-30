SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
New aerial video shows catastrophic damage at B.C.’s Jackass Mountain on Highway 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 7:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Aerial video shows extent of damage along Highway 1 at Jackass Mountain' Aerial video shows extent of damage along Highway 1 at Jackass Mountain
WATCH: Aerial video provided by the Ministry of Transportation shows just how much Highway 1 was damaged at Jackass Mountain during the first atmospheric river from Nov. 13 to 15. There is currently no timeline when this stretch will be repaired

New aerial video shows the uphill battle crews are facing in repairing some critical infrastructure following B.C.’s first atmospheric river.

The video shows catastrophic damage on Highway 1 at Jackass Mountain.

The location, south of Lytton, shows road crews along the highway before the camera pans down and shows the highway sheared off and completely washed away.

A piece of machinery can be seen working below.

Read more: Current status of B.C.’s major highways and roadways as routes remain closed

Transportation Minister, Rob Fleming, said Tuesday CN Rail crews are working alongside workers from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to repair the road.

“It’s hard going work,” Fleming said. “There’s no question about that.”

He expects another update later this week but there is no timeline on when it could reopen.

Highway 1 remains closed from Lytton to 14 kilometres south of Jackass Mountain summit.

The highway from Hope to Boston Bar has reopened.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Province preps emergency alert system' B.C. floods: Province preps emergency alert system
B.C. floods: Province preps emergency alert system
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1 tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagHighway 1 Closure tagHighway 1 Damage tagJackass Mountain tagHighway 1 Fraser Canyon taghighway 1 fraser canyon closure tagHighway 1 Fraser Canyon damage tagJackass Mountain damage tagJackass Mountain Summit tag

