Environment

Flood watch still in effect for Similkameen, Tulameen rivers near Princeton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 5:47 pm
A map showing evacuation areas in yellow and evacuation orders in red near the town of Princeton, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. View image in full screen
A map showing evacuation areas in yellow and evacuation orders in red near the town of Princeton, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. RDOS

A flood watch is still in effect for sections of the Similkameen and Tulameen rivers in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre updated its daily flood advisories and warnings on Tuesday morning, and sections of the two rivers in Electoral Area H near Princeton are both listed as being under a flood watch.

On Monday, though, the Tulameen River was under a flood warning, while the Similkameen River was under a flood watch.

Read more: As third storm pounds B.C., Highway 99 to close and concern grows for North Coast

A flood warning advisory means that riverbanks are full, and flooding will result in areas adjacent to affected rivers.

A flood watch advisory means riverbanks are nearly full, and flooding may result in areas adjacent to affected rivers.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) says evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Princeton storm preps' B.C. floods: Princeton storm preps
B.C. floods: Princeton storm preps

The RDOS also said sandbags, available at six locations, are available to those who need to protect their homes, businesses and properties.

The locations are:

  • Area A: 1st Ave. and Highway 3A, Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station
  • Area B: Chopaka Road, Cawston
  • Area H: 132 1 St., Tulameen Fire Hall
  • Area H: Chuchuwayha Hall, 5771 Highway 3
  • Area H: Fire hall, Eastgate
  • Area H: San Ang, east of Princeton

For more about the RDOS and its regional overview on Tuesday, visit the regional district’s website.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Province remains under state of emergency as third storm hits' B.C. floods: Province remains under state of emergency as third storm hits
B.C. floods: Province remains under state of emergency as third storm hits
