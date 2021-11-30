Flood watch still in effect for Similkameen, Tulameen rivers near Princeton

Send this page to someone via email

A flood watch is still in effect for sections of the Similkameen and Tulameen rivers in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre updated its daily flood advisories and warnings on Tuesday morning, and sections of the two rivers in Electoral Area H near Princeton are both listed as being under a flood watch.

On Monday, though, the Tulameen River was under a flood warning, while the Similkameen River was under a flood watch.

A flood warning advisory means that riverbanks are full, and flooding will result in areas adjacent to affected rivers.

A flood watch advisory means riverbanks are nearly full, and flooding may result in areas adjacent to affected rivers.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) says evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

The RDOS also said sandbags, available at six locations, are available to those who need to protect their homes, businesses and properties.

The locations are:

Area A: 1st Ave. and Highway 3A, Keremeos Irrigation Pump Station

Area B: Chopaka Road, Cawston

Area H: 132 1 St., Tulameen Fire Hall

Area H: Chuchuwayha Hall, 5771 Highway 3

Area H: Fire hall, Eastgate

Area H: San Ang, east of Princeton

For more about the RDOS and its regional overview on Tuesday, visit the regional district’s website.

