Crime

Man charged after fires set at 4 homes in the GTA: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 2:49 pm
Durham Regional Police cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police cruisers are seen in this file image. File / Global News

A 40-year-old man is facing numerous charges after fires were set at four homes in the Greater Toronto Area last week, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers launched an investigation after arsons at two homes in Oshawa and Whitby on Nov. 24.

Police said in each case, a suspect went to the residences and set fire to vehicles, which then spread to the homes.

The suspect fled in a vehicle but was found on Haines Road in Bowmanville, police said.

Read more: Police respond to 3 pharmacy robberies in Mississauga in just over 1 hour

“Further investigation revealed the suspect also went to Stouffville and Markham on the same date and set fires to two vehicles at each property, which also spread to the homes,” the statement said.

Trending Stories
No injuries were reported. Police said the victims are known to the suspect and it was an isolated incident.

Clarington resident Nicholas Coffin has been charged with four counts of arson with disregard for human life, seven counts of arson causing damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
