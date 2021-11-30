Man charged after fires set at 4 homes in the GTA: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man is facing numerous charges after fires were set at four homes in the Greater Toronto Area last week, Durham Regional Police say.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said officers launched an investigation after arsons at two homes in Oshawa and Whitby on Nov. 24.

Police said in each case, a suspect went to the residences and set fire to vehicles, which then spread to the homes.

The suspect fled in a vehicle but was found on Haines Road in Bowmanville, police said.

“Further investigation revealed the suspect also went to Stouffville and Markham on the same date and set fires to two vehicles at each property, which also spread to the homes,” the statement said.

No injuries were reported. Police said the victims are known to the suspect and it was an isolated incident.

Clarington resident Nicholas Coffin has been charged with four counts of arson with disregard for human life, seven counts of arson causing damage to property, and possession of incendiary material.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

A 40-year-old Clarington male faces numerous charges following a series of arsons in York Region and Durham Region. News Release – https://t.co/PNQGoV1eMH pic.twitter.com/KnjnpK6U4Y — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) November 30, 2021