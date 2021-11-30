SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. under rain, wind and snow warnings amid another atmospheric river

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 30, 2021 3:22 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. under weather warnings as atmospheric river arrives Tuesday' B.C. under weather warnings as atmospheric river arrives Tuesday
Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the current storm will last Tuesday and into Wednesday before residents will see a break in the weather. He said this event is very strong and some areas, such as Bella Coola, could see up to 150 millimetres before any relief.

B.C. is under a slew of rain, wind and snow weather warnings Tuesday as another atmospheric river arrives.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, coastal and inland sections of the Central Coast, the Elk Valley, the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, inland sections of the North Coast, north and west Vancouver Island, and the Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 50 millimetres for the Pemberton Valley, up to 60 millimetres for Vancouver, Abbotsford and Whistler, 60 to 80 millimetres over southern sections of Sunshine Coast, Metro Vancouver, southeast including Surrey and Langley and Metro Vancouver and northeast including Coquitlam, and up to 120 millimetres near the North Shore mountains and Squamish.

Areas such as the Central Coast, North Vancouver Island, and West Coast of Vancouver Island, especially north from Tofino including Zeballos and Tahsis, could see between 100 and 150 millimetres of rain through Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Inland sections of the Central Coast, including Bella Coola, could get between 80 and 120 millimetres.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River' B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River
B.C. floods: Sumas mayor on bracing for possible flooding from the Nooksack River

Read more: Weather: Rain statement issued for Coquihalla, Trans-Canada highways in B.C.’s Interior

Meanwhile, a wind warning has been issued for the South Peace River and the Fraser Canyon south including Lytton.

Trending Stories

Winds gusting to 90 km/h are forecast to develop Tuesday evening.

There’s a lot of concern about the North Coast Tuesday, especially inland including Stewart and Kitimat, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

The latest in a series of storms is currently over the North Coast, with heavy precipitation expected from now through Tuesday night. Snow is quickly accumulating in Stewart with nearly 35 centimetres already accumulated.

Story continues below advertisement

This will be followed by heavy rain, where a further 20 to 30 millimetres could fall.

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Province extends state of emergency with third storm looming' B.C. floods: Province extends state of emergency with third storm looming
B.C. floods: Province extends state of emergency with third storm looming

Read more: As third storm pounds B.C., Highway 99 to close and concern grows for North Coast

Meanwhile, a special weather statement calling for rain has been issued for two highway passes in B.C.’s Interior.

The frontal system is expected to produce 40 to 50 millimetres of rain along the Coquihalla, from Hope to the highway’s summit, while 30 to 70 mm is expected between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Environment Canada tagBC weather tagBC Flooding tagBC Floods tagWeather warnings tagBc Weather Warnings tagBC Weather Forecast tagBC rainfall warning tagBC weather latest tagBC weather Tuesday tagBC weather warnings Tuesday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers