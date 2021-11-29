Drivers parking on new bike lane in Garneau neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A portion of the neighbourhood renewal in Edmonton’s Garneau neighbourhood was completed in mid-November, but now drivers have been parking on the new two-way raised bike lane on 88 Avenue between 109 Street and 110 Street.

Residents living on 88 Avenue said it’s mainly been an issue on weekend.

“There are a lot of cars. A big mess,” Kaz Paszkiewicz said.

He and Brenda Wegmann have lived in their home on 88 Avenue for 45 years.

Wegmann said it’s difficult to tell that there’s even a bike lane in front of their home.

“I myself don’t know what it’s for. I’m glad they refurnished things and it looks better, but we need signs,” Wegmann said. “It needs something. Maybe a yellow line painted or something to indicate and then signs.”

“It’s actually dangerous because a person could be walking along and suddenly a car could be coming. We need signage and pretty quick.”

View image in full screen Vehicles were parked on the new 88 Avenue two-way protected bike lane on Sunday. Global News

On Monday, a Global News crew saw workers covering up old resident permit parking signs along the street. The signs indicated the no parking was in effect from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Francois Denis is a barista at Eleanor & Laurent on 88 Avenue. He said the problem became more of an issue after it snowed.

“Once the snow covered it up and there’s no signage showing that they’re not suppose to park there, people are parking there. At the best of times, there’s very little parking in this neighbourhood,” Denis said.

“I had a few customers ask me, ‘Why are people parking there?’ ‘Can I park there?’ I said ‘That’s up to the city. I really can’t enforce anything.'”

In a statement from a branch manager with the City of Edmonton, Craig Walbaum said the contractor will add temporary no parking signs along the bike lane by Tuesday.

“We understand that people may be parking in the newly constructed, raised bike lane, as there currently isn’t any signage indicating not to do so which can be confusing,” Walbaum said via email.

Walbaum did not indicate when permanent signs will be installed.

“As Councillor, I have been working with administration and my neighbours in the Community League to obtain action on these and other concerns resulting from neighbourhood renewal,” area city councillor Michael Janz said via email.

