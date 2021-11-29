Menu

Edmonton Phase 2 residential parking ban begins Tuesday at midnight

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 29, 2021 12:03 pm
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A seasonal parking ban sign in Edmonton, Alta. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Global News

If normally you park on a residential street in Edmonton, it’s time to find a new place for your vehicle as the city enacts the first Phase 2 parking ban since the new system was introduced.

Starting Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., vehicles must be off residential and industrial roads.

Drivers may park in their driveway, in a parking space on a neighbours’ property with their permission, or on any road (where parking is allowed normally) that was cleared two weeks ago during the Phase 1 ban.

Read more: Edmonton road crews ready for winter weather, remind residents of 2-phase parking ban

Phase 1 was declared on Nov. 16 after the first significant snowfall of the season, and lasted four days. During that parking ban, crews focused on clearing arterial and collector roads, bus routes (roads marked with seasonal no parking signage) and business improvement areas.

This is the first season the City of Edmonton has put into practice a new two-phase parking ban, which was announced last year but never declared due to a lack of snow.

Trending Stories

Earlier this year the city said once declared, a Phase 2 parking ban could remain in effect anywhere from seven to nine days. In each phase, residents will be allowed to park on a street again once it has been cleared.

The city will provide more details on Phase 2 at a news conference later Monday morning.

Read more: Edmonton’s first parking ban of the season begins Tuesday night

This year during snow clearing, Edmonton streets will be tackled on a priority basis. Priority 1 roads include arterial roads and business improvement areas. These are cleared within 36 hours of the end of snowfall, according to the city.

Priority 2 includes collector roads and bus routes, and are cleared within 48 hours.

Priority 3 includes industrial roads, which are cleared to bare pavement standard within five days, and rural roads, which are maintained to a level snowpack within five days following the end of snowfall.

Priority 4 is residential roads and alleys, which are cleared once a five-centimetre snowpack has formed. These roads are not cleared to bare pavement.

Vehicle owners are encouraged to have a plan for where they are going to park when a ban comes into effect.

People can sign up on the City of Edmonton’s website to receive an email alert when a parking ban is declared.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News

