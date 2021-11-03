Menu

Canada

Construction to begin soon in Edmonton on 1st urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 3:28 pm
kihciy askiy (“Sacred Earth” in Cree) in Whitemud Park. View image in full screen
kihciy askiy (“Sacred Earth” in Cree) in Whitemud Park. Courtesy: City of Edmonton

Edmonton’s Whitemud Park will soon be home to kihciy askiy, the first urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada.

After a ground blessing ceremony on Sept. 22, construction is set to begin in fall 2021.

kihciy askiy, which means “sacred earth” in Cree, will provide a natural setting for Indigenous peoples and communities in the capital region to host spiritual ceremonies, sweat lodges, cultural camps and talking circles; grow medicinal herbs, and facilitate intergenerational learning.

The City of Edmonton’s website says “construction is set to begin in late 2021, and will take approximately 18 to 24 months to be complete and in service.”

However, the project team is monitoring how the budget is affected by construction and material cost increases.

Delnor Construction was selected as the construction manager for the project.

The proposed kihciy askiy cultural site will feature:

  • Circular area for four sweat lodges and a permanent ceremonial stone heating device with a water source;
  • Circular area for tipis with permanent feast fire pit for ceremonies and small group workshops;
  • Large tent gathering area for ceremonial feasts and cultural teachings;
  • kihciy askiy pavilion with washrooms, locker rooms, gathering room and storage for ceremonial items;
  • Fifty gravel parking stalls;
  • Two gravel bus parking stalls;
  • Six-metre wide gravel road with turnaround for emergency response vehicles;
  • Permanent ceremonial stone heating device with water source and regrading/seeding of the grassed ceremonial area.

Eventually construction will also include a storage building with a built-in amphitheatre as well as additional landscaping and additional walking paths.

In 2020, the city began working with the Indigenous Knowledge and Wisdom Centre on the project. The kihciy askiy Counsel of Elders also helped create governance and operation models and engaged with community partners.

