21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, 37 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday, with the total case count climbing to 5,194.

The latest data shows Guelph has 37 active cases, with four new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases are at 5,112, while the city’s fatal case count of 45 remains unchanged.

Eighteen new cases have been reported in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 2,203. Active cases are at 29, with 10 recoveries reported. The death toll in the county remains 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three cases being treated in a hospital, including one in intensive care.

There are 10 confirmed cases among seven public and Catholic schools in Guelph and Wellington County. The University of Guelph says there are three COVID-19 cases connected to the campus.

Story continues below advertisement

4:46 Could the new Omicron variant fuel a 5th wave? Could the new Omicron variant fuel a 5th wave?

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 87 per cent of residents turning 12 in 2021 and older have been fully vaccinated, while 89.3 per cent have received one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 92.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 94.7 per cent are partially vaccinated. In Wellington County, 79.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 81.8 per cent have received one dose.

Last week, 6,800 vaccines were administered in the region, including about 2,100 first doses, about 600 second doses and 4,000 third doses.

As of Monday, 81.9 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 84.6 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Advertisement