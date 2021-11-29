COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 25 cases Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, though the total tally climbed by 26. The daily case count is the highest reported since 27 cases were reported Oct. 22.

In total, there have been 14,875 cases, including 155 active cases (an increase of 15), 14,468 recoveries (an increase of 11) and 252 deaths (unchanged).

The most recent deaths were reported Nov. 22 and involved an unvaccinated man in his 60s and a fully vaccinated woman in her 80s.

The rate of active cases among those aged 25 to 39 is higher than the rate among those 11 and under, a cohort that has only been eligible for vaccination since Nov. 26.

There are 45 active cases among people in the 25-to-39 age group at a rate of 40.2 cases per 100,000. The age group with the next highest rate of active cases based on population size is those age 18-24 with 18 cases at a rate of 34.1 per 100,000.

For those under the age of 11, there are 17 active cases at a rate of 26.4 cases per 100,000.

Information on local variant of concern data can be found by visiting the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London page and clicking on the “Case Status” tab.



Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 18 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 22 on Friday. Eight were in adult critical care or the intensive care unit, down from 10 on Friday.

On Nov. 22, LHSC chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow explained that, over the previous four weeks, roughly two-thirds of LHSC’s COVID-19 admissions came from outside of London-Middlesex.

There were five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in LHSC’s Children’s Hospital, with five or fewer in pediatric critical care as of Monday.

Five or fewer staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting zero cases involving health-care workers.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence, declared Nov. 28 and at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, declared Nov. 27.



As of Sunday, outbreak at Western involved five students. It was not immediately clear how many cases are tied to the Fanshawe outbreak.

Schools

The following schools have active cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

Glen Cairn Public School (one case)

Lord Dorchester Secondary School (one case)

Lord Nelson Public School (two cases)

Mosa Central Public School (one case)

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School (one case)

St Andre Bessette Secondary School (one case)

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute (one case)

Tecumseh Public School (one case)

Victoria Public School (two cases)

Woodland Heights Public School (one case)

The following child-care and early years centres have active cases associated with them, says the MLHU:

London Bridge: Huron Heights Early Childhood Learning Centre (one case)

The health unit says at least 269 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, as well as child-care and early years centres.

As mentioned above, there are active outbreaks at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence and Fanshawe College’s Merlin House residence.



Vaccinations and testing

According to the latest vaccination data released last Tuesday, 90.0 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 20 while 87.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Updated vaccination data is anticipated on Tuesday.

Since Oct. 18, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 47.47 per cent of all cases (244 of 514) and 50.0 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 18).

Of the nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, five involved individuals who were unvaccinated, one involved someone partially vaccinated and three involved people who were fully vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.6 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, up from 1.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

Ontario

The province reported 788 COVID-19 cases on Monday, of which 412 involved unvaccinated individuals. Three more deaths were reported.

According to Monday’s report, 106 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Windsor-Essex, 80 in Simcoe Muskoka, 49 in Peel Region, 48 in York Region and 47 in KFLA.

All other health units reported fewer than 45 cases.

Among those 12 and older, 86.3 per cent are fully immunized.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend. On Monday, SWPH reported:

5,344 total cases (an increase of 69 from Friday)

211 active cases (an increase of 30)

5,035 resolved cases (an increase of 38)

98 deaths to date (an increase of one)



SWPH said the death involved a woman in her 80s from Elgin County. Further details can be found on SWPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Of the 211 active cases in the region, 96 were in Elgin County (including 35 in St. Thomas, 29 in Aylmer and 27 in Bayham) and 115 were in Oxford County (including 40 in Tillsonburg and 36 in Woodstock).



SWPH does not disclose the vaccination status of individuals but told Global News on Nov. 9 that roughly 78 per cent of active cases at the time involved individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

Fifteen people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with four in the ICU as of Monday.

SWPH is reporting an outbreak at Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared Nov. 18, involving eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 5.4 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 5.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

As of Nov. 28, 75.2 per cent of those aged five and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 77.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

Huron and Perth

Global News is awaiting data from Huron Perth Public Health for Saturday through Monday.

As of Friday, HPPH reported:

2,525 total cases

48 active cases

2,408 recoveries

69 deaths to date

The most recent death was reported on Nov. 16. HPPH also reported a death on Nov. 15.

Among the 48 active cases, 21 were reported in North Perth. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were three people hospitalized with COVID-19 and there was one active case involving a health-care worker as of Friday.

HPPH is reporting two outbreaks, both involving unidentified workplaces.

An outbreak at Elma Township Public School in North Perth, declared Nov. 23, involves six students.

An outbreak at North Perth Spinrite Child and Family Centre in North Perth, declared Nov. 22 and involving two child cases, is ongoing.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Nov. 14, down from 3.2 per cent for the week of Nov. 7.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Nov. 22, 83.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 85.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Monday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



4,368 total cases (an increase of five)

39 active cases (an increase of one)

4,253 resolved cases (an increase of four)

76 deaths (unchanged)

The most recent death, reported Nov. 26, involved someone in their 80s who died at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

As of Monday, six COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.

LPH is reporting three active outbreaks.

An outbreak Bluewater Health hospital, declared Nov. 18, involves fewer than five patient cases and fewer than five staff cases.

An outbreak was declared Nov. 28 at Generations Day Care’s St. Philip Site and involves fewer than five cases.

A workplace outbreak was also declared Nov. 28 and involves two cases. No further information was provided.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Nov. 14 was 2.7 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent the week before.



Among area residents aged 12 and older, 81.9 per cent are fully vaccinated and 84.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

