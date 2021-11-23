Middlesex London Health Unit reaches 90% vaccine milestone

Less than a year since the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada, the Middlesex London Health Unit is reporting 90 per cent of all eligible residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose.

The 90 per cent applies to all of those living in the London and Middlesex region born in 2009 or earlier, with 87.2 per cent of that age group considered fully vaccinated, having received a second dose.

A total of 809,166 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in London and Middlesex County as of the end of Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

“Reaching this milestone is an achievement worth celebrating and one the whole community can share in. It is truly an amazing accomplishment,” says Dr. Alex Summers, acting medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

“With the opening of vaccination appointment bookings today for children between the ages of five and 11, we hope to see the vaccination coverage in the community continue to grow, as we all do our part to keep our families and our most vulnerable citizens safe this winter.”

THIS JUST IN! We did it. 90% of #Middlesex–#LdnOnt residents 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vgb9907tfs — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) November 23, 2021

The Health Unit said the milestone vaccine announcement is the result of collaboration between a number of partners across the region who have helped with everything from organizing clinics to administering vaccine doses.

The MLHU is crediting the London Health Sciences Centre, Middlesex-London Paramedic Service, the City of London, the County of Middlesex, the Thames Valley Family Health Team, primary care physicians and pharmacies across the region in getting to this point.

“What a remarkable achievement — bravo to everyone in London-Middlesex for getting their shot, thereby giving us all a shot at returning to normal. Now, let’s all support parents and children 5-11 as they begin booking their vaccine appointments today,” London Mayor Ed Holder said in a tweet.

The news comes the same day vaccine appointments for children aged five to 11 opened on the MLHU’s website.

The expansion of vaccine eligibility is for those born between Dec. 3, 2010 and Jan. 1, 2016.

Health Canada announced approval for the paediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Anyone looking to book a vaccine appointment can find all the information on the MLHU’s website.