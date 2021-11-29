Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to boyfriend of 2 years

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay Lohan is engaged.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, the Mean Girls star shared a series of photos with her 9.7 million Instagram followers.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍,” she wrote, tagging new fiancé Bader Shammas and adding a ring emoji.

READ MORE: Andy Cohen addresses rumours Lindsay Lohan will be on ‘Real Housewives Of Dubai’

In the four photos, Lohan, 35, is seen snuggling up with Shammas while prominently displaying her large diamond engagement ring.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohan’s mother Dina shared her excitement about the engagement in a statement she issued to ET.

“My heart is whole,” she said. “For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light.”

Lohan and Shammas were first linked when they were spotted attending a music festival together in Dubai (where Lohan has lived for the past few years) in early 2020, shortly before the pandemic began.

According to the Daily Mail, Shammas is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, based in Dubai.

“Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now,” a source told the Mail.

READ MORE: Lindsay Lohan excited to be launching brand-new podcast

“Bader is a steady and stable presence in her life,” the source added. “He is a legitimate guy. He’s not an actor, he’s not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse.”

Lohan had previously been engaged to Russian heir Egor Tarabasov, but called off the engagement in 2016 shortly after photos emerged of the two apparently scuffling over a cellphone.

Story continues below advertisement

GALLERY: Lindsay Lohan’s comeback attempts