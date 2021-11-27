SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Weather

B.C.’s flood-stricken South Coast on high alert as next rainstorm arrives

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. Floods: PM visits flood-stricken Fraser Valley' B.C. Floods: PM visits flood-stricken Fraser Valley
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured Abbotsford, B.C. Friday, surveying the damage from 11 days of floods on the Sumas Prairie.

Southern B.C. remained on “red alert” Saturday, as the first of back-to-back storms began drenching the already flood-weary part of the province.

Environment Canada rainfall warnings remained in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky region and Sunshine Coast.

Read more: Environment Canada issues first ‘red level alert’ ahead of back-to-back storms in B.C.

Rainfall amounts ranging from 60 mm in Vancouver to 80 mm in the Fraser Valley and up to 120 mm around Squamish and near the mountains were forecast.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26' B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26
B.C. evening weather forecast: Nov 26

“Strong warming will accompany this system causing freezing levels to rise well above the mountain tops today. Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure,” Environment Canada said.

The still flood-plagued Sumas region of Abbotsford remained under a flood warning, with the state of Washington’s Nooksack River at risk of breaking its banks again on Sunday, while the entire South Coast remained under a flood watch.

The BC River Forecast Centre also issued a flood watch for Vancouver Island, with the exception of the northern region which was under a high streamflow advisory — as were the Tulameen, Similkameen, Coldwater and Nicola rivers in B.C.’s Interior.

Trending Stories

Eastern, western and northern Vancouver Island also faced rainfall warnings, while the Fraser Canyon, Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton also faced weather statements warning of heavy rain.

Click to play video: 'Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers' Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers
Flood impact on Fraser Valley famers

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remained closed due to landslides, while the latter two highways were closed as a precaution Saturday after suffering heavy damage from the devastating Nov. 14 atmospheric river.

The heaviest rain is forecast to fall Saturday night, and the precipitation is expected to ease into Sunday afternoon.

Read more: B.C., Ottawa strike new climate and disaster committee, pledge to match flood donations

Another storm remains forecast to hit the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The storms paired with the already damaged and vulnerable nature of the landscape prompted Environment Canada to issue its first-ever “red level alert” on Friday.

The new ranking system didn’t exist during B.C.’s deadly heat wave or destructive wildfire season.

