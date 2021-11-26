Montreal police arrest second suspect in fatal stabbing of Côte-Des-Neiges teen

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a second suspect in the stabbing death of Côte-Des-Neiges teen, Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey.

Andrei Donet,18, appeared Friday afternoon at the Montreal Courthouse.

He is facing several charges including second-degree murder.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, Donet was known to police.

He was first arrested Nov. 9.

“The major crimes unit arrested the suspect for drug and firearms possession,” Chèvrefils told Global News.

Chèvrefils said Donet remained in custody during the course of the investigation which allowed inspectors to also arrest him for the murder of Dopwell-Bailey.

Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed to death following an altercation between a group of teenagers on Oct. 18, in front of his school in in Côte-Des-Neiges.

A first suspect was arrested and charged on Oct. 22. The 16-year-old accused appeared in youth court to face a second-degree murder charge.

Police are still looking for a third suspect.

As the investigation is still ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The department can be reached anonymously and confidentially by calling 514-393-1133 or by filling out an online Info-Crime Montréal form.

– with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and Annabelle Olivier

