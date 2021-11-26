Menu

Crime

Montreal police arrest second suspect in fatal stabbing of Côte-Des-Neiges teen

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 7:59 pm
Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey died of his injuries after being stabbed in front of his school in Côte-des-Neiges. View image in full screen
Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey died of his injuries after being stabbed in front of his school in Côte-des-Neiges. Gloria Henriquez/Global News

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have arrested a second suspect in the stabbing death of Côte-Des-Neiges teen, Jannaï Dopwell-Bailey.

Andrei Donet,18, appeared Friday afternoon at the Montreal Courthouse.

He is facing several charges including second-degree murder.

According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, Donet was known to police.

He was first arrested Nov. 9.

Read more: ‘He was loved’: Vigil held for teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal School

“The major crimes unit arrested the suspect for drug and firearms possession,” Chèvrefils told Global News.

Chèvrefils said Donet remained in custody during the course of the investigation which allowed inspectors to also arrest him for the murder of Dopwell-Bailey.

Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed to death following an altercation between a group of teenagers on Oct. 18, in front of his school in in Côte-Des-Neiges.

A first suspect was arrested and charged on Oct. 22. The 16-year-old accused appeared in youth court to face a second-degree murder charge.

Read more: Quebec premier says he didn’t voluntarily omit slain teen’s name in letter

Police are still looking for a third suspect.

As the investigation is still ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The department can be reached anonymously and confidentially by calling 514-393-1133 or by filling out an online Info-Crime Montréal form.

– with files from Global’s Kalina Laframboise and Annabelle Olivier

Click to play video: 'EMSB reacts after teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal school' EMSB reacts after teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal school
EMSB reacts after teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal school – Oct 19, 2021
