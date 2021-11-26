12-year-old girl stabbed to death at Liverpool Christmas tree lighting

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains disturbing graphic descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old British girl was stabbed to death while taking in a Christmas light display in the U.K. city of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said Ava White suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died Thursday, after being taken to hospital.

SHARE | Please note the investigation into the death of Ava White is an ongoing and live. We are urging the public to refrain from publishing any information on social media platforms, including any names or personal details which may impact on the investigation. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/z1A5zOBjk1 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 26, 2021

Four teenage boys, aged 13 to 15, have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder, police confirmed in a statement.

According to The Guardian, police are now tasked with combing through hundreds of hours of CCTV and camera phone footage to get a better understanding of the events that led to White’s death.

Police say White was attending a Christmas tree lighting event that takes place annually on Liverpool’s busy Church Street. Police believe the girl got involved in a verbal argument, which turned into a knife attack.

A group of boys were seen running away from the scene as members of the public tried to save White’s life.

LATEST | ACC Ngaire Waine and Det Supt Sue Coombs in charge of investigating the tragic murders of 12 year old Ava White and a 47 year old woman from #Stoneycroft have offered an update and condolences to the families and friends, as well as reassurance to people in Merseyside. pic.twitter.com/zjEp4WZxY5 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) November 26, 2021

“Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever have to face that knock on the door from police officers to say that their child has died,” said Assistant Chief Const. Jon Roy.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with video footage from the event, to come forward.

“Ava’s death should be a reminder to us all about the part that we each have to play in eliminating violence against women and girls,” said Roy, highlighting that fact that the girl’s death occurred on White Ribbon Day — the first day of an annual campaign to raise awareness about violence against women and girls.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted that he was “horrified” by the attack.

“I am angry today for Ava and her family, for the parents across the region worrying about their children’s safety, and angry that such a heinous act should take place here,” he shared Friday.

I am angry today for Ava and her family, for the parents across the region worrying about their children’s safety, and angry that such a heinous act should take place here. pic.twitter.com/A5x04EpxOv — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) November 26, 2021

Dame Rachel de Souza, children’s commissioner for England, also shared her shock and sadness.

This kind of violence involving a child and with such tragic consequences is shocking at any time, but when the victim is 12 it’s particularly so. Fear of violence in public places or involving gangs was a key theme of what girls told the the G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council https://t.co/GwycIScPwI — Children's Commissioner for England (@ChildrensComm) November 26, 2021

Assistant Chief Const. Ngaire Waine told BBC News that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with White’s death.

“It’s very sad for the city but it is even sadder for her family. Their lives are never going to be the same,” she said.

“This is a very, very rare event, so I hope that will reassure people.”