Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

12-year-old girl stabbed to death at Liverpool Christmas tree lighting

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 5:13 pm
a photo composite showing Ava White and the street where she died View image in full screen
Ava White was stabbed to death in Liverpool while watching a Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 25. Merseyside Police / Facebook / Twitter

NOTE: This article contains disturbing graphic descriptions. Please read at your own discretion.

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old British girl was stabbed to death while taking in a Christmas light display in the U.K. city of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said Ava White suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died Thursday, after being taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Four teenage boys, aged 13 to 15, have been taken into custody on suspicion of murder, police confirmed in a statement.

According to The Guardian, police are now tasked with combing through hundreds of hours of CCTV and camera phone footage to get a better understanding of the events that led to White’s death.

Read more: Man dies after portable washroom fire in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say White was attending a Christmas tree lighting event that takes place annually on Liverpool’s busy Church Street. Police believe the girl got involved in a verbal argument, which turned into a knife attack.

A group of boys were seen running away from the scene as members of the public tried to save White’s life.

Story continues below advertisement

“Their world has been torn apart and no parent should ever have to face that knock on the door from police officers to say that their child has died,” said Assistant Chief Const. Jon Roy.

Trending Stories

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with video footage from the event, to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls a form of “genocide”: report' Violence against First Nations, Métis and Inuit women and girls a form of “genocide”: report

“Ava’s death should be a reminder to us all about the part that we each have to play in eliminating violence against women and girls,” said Roy, highlighting that fact that the girl’s death occurred on White Ribbon Day — the first day of an annual campaign to raise awareness about violence against women and girls.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram tweeted that he was “horrified” by the attack.

“I am angry today for Ava and her family, for the parents across the region worrying about their children’s safety, and angry that such a heinous act should take place here,” he shared Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Dame Rachel de Souza, children’s commissioner for England, also shared her shock and sadness.

Story continues below advertisement

Assistant Chief Const. Ngaire Waine told BBC News that police are not looking for anyone else in connection with White’s death.

“It’s very sad for the city but it is even sadder for her family. Their lives are never going to be the same,” she said.

“This is a very, very rare event, so I hope that will reassure people.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagLiverpool tagava white tagava white death tagava white stabbed taggirl killed christmas lights taggirl stabbed christmas lights taggirl stabbed to death liverpool tagliverpool girl killed christmas lights tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers