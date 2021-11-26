COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge health unit reports 10 new cases, 22 active

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours on Friday afternoon.

Seven of the new cases were reported in Northumberland County and the remainder in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The number of active cases increased to 22, up from 16 reported on Wednesday — the health unit does not issue updates on Thursdays. There are 13 active cases in Northumberland County (four more), six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three more) and three in Haliburton County (one less).

Other data, school cases

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks: An outbreak was declared late Wednesday at Campbellford Memorial Hospital with six patient cases. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 75 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and two at a hospital.

An outbreak was declared late Wednesday at Campbellford Memorial Hospital with six patient cases. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 75 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and two at a hospital. Resolved cases: 2,462 — four more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.6 per cent of the 2,547 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,462 — four more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.6 per cent of the 2,547 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 970 — four more since Wednesday’s update 966. Overall, there have been 536 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 379 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

970 — four more since Wednesday’s update 966. Overall, there have been 536 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 379 in Northumberland County (one more) and 55 in Haliburton County (unchanged). High-risk contacts: 128 — from 60 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

128 — from 60 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes five of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 96 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There is currently one hospitalized case, which is in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 38 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

96 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There is currently one hospitalized case, which is in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 38 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 242,381 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 309 since Wednesday’s update.

School boards as of 2 p.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Mondays. The latest data can be found in this story.

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Ontario’s Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine bus will be at the Haliburton County Visitor’s Centre in Haliburton (7 York St.) on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First, second and third doses (if eligible) are available. No appointments are needed, but bring your health card.

Story continues below advertisement

2:25 COVID-19 vaccine for kids rolling out in HKPR COVID-19 vaccine for kids rolling out in HKPR

Virtual panel

To help answer questions parents may still have about vaccinating their child, the health unit is teaming up with local primary care providers to offer a virtual panel discussion entitled “Fast Facts on COVID-19 Vacs for Kids.”

The virtual event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 7 p.m., streamed live on the health unit’s YouTube channel and available after the meeting too.

Panel participants will include the health unit’s medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking; Dr. Sheila Mae Young, family physician in the City of Kawartha Lakes (moderator); Dr. Emma Smith, family physician with Northumberland Family Health Team; and Brooke Mountney, HKPR public health nurse.

Visit the health unit’s website for information on how to view the session and pre-submit questions.

Story continues below advertisement