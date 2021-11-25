COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Campbellford Memorial Hospital with 6 patient cases

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials late Wednesday declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the outbreak after six patients in the medical surgical unit on the second floor tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital reports that of the six individuals, three were fully vaccinated and three were not fully vaccinated.

No staff cases have been identified at the hospital which serves the Municipality of Trent Hills and surrounding area in Northumberland County.

As a result of the outbreak declaration, the medical/surgical unit is closed to all visitors with the exception of those visiting patients for end-of-life care. The outpatient endoscopy suite on the second floor has also been closed.

The first-floor emergency department remains open. Visiting rules in the emergency department remain unchanged changed and children and elderly adults who need supportive care can continue to be accompanied by one person, the hospital states.

“While we continue to have appropriate COVID-prevention measures in place at the hospital, we are now implementing additional processes and heightened infection control practices to ensure we stop any further spread and ensure the safety of our patients and staff,” said Alysia English, director of patient care.

The hospital is working with the health unit to monitor the outbreak and continue case and contact tracing. Additional testing of close contacts is being conducted at the hospital. The hospital says staff will continue to implement enhanced environmental deep cleaning of the buildings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of infection prevention and control procedures and the best practices the hospital needs to maintain with all interactions with patients,” said Marilyn Petherick, infection control and OR nurse.

“It’s why handwashing, physical distancing and the proper use of personal protective equipment are so essential. Within the hospital and in our community, we must all continue to be vigilant in following the public health measures of maintaining physical distancing, wearing a mask, consistent hand washing and getting vaccinated.”

Patients with scheduled appointments at the hospital that may be impacted by this outbreak will be contacted directly by hospital staff

Prior to the outbreak being declared, the health unit had reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction as of Wednesday afternoon including nine in Northumberland County.