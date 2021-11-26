Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces assault charge after incident at school in Caledonia

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 10:48 am
Provincial Police in Haldimand County say a woman has been arrested in connection to an incident which occurred at a school in Caledonia earlier this month. View image in full screen
Provincial Police in Haldimand County say a woman has been arrested in connection to an incident which occurred at a school in Caledonia earlier this month. Don Mitchell/Global News

Provincial police in Haldimand County say a woman has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at a school in Caledonia earlier this month.

Police say a complaint was lodged about an assault that was reported at the school on Nov. 8.

Read more: Teacher arrested after kids allegedly taped with masking tape at Kitchener school

They say a 41-year-old woman from Caledonia was arrested on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

She is facing an assault charge and will appear in court in Cayuga at a later date.

Read more: Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia closed amid solidarity demonstration

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that it was against protocol to reveal the name of the school or whether the person was a teacher.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has contacted the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the Grand Erie District School Board for further information.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCaledonia tagcaledonia news tagCaledonia crime tagCaledonia school tagCaledonia school assault woman tagCaledonia school woman charged tagHaldimond County tagHaldimond County OPP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers