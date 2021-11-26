Woman faces assault charge after incident at school in Caledonia

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Haldimand County say a woman has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at a school in Caledonia earlier this month.

Police say a complaint was lodged about an assault that was reported at the school on Nov. 8.

They say a 41-year-old woman from Caledonia was arrested on Tuesday.

She is facing an assault charge and will appear in court in Cayuga at a later date.

An OPP spokesperson told Global News that it was against protocol to reveal the name of the school or whether the person was a teacher.

Global News has contacted the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the Grand Erie District School Board for further information.