Woman faces assault charge after incident at school in Caledonia

Provincial police in Haldimand County say a woman has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred at a school in Caledonia earlier this month.
Police say a complaint was lodged about an assault that was reported at the school on Nov. 8.
They say a 41-year-old woman from Caledonia was arrested on Tuesday.
She is facing an assault charge and will appear in court in Cayuga at a later date.
An OPP spokesperson told Global News that it was against protocol to reveal the name of the school or whether the person was a teacher.
Global News has contacted the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the Grand Erie District School Board for further information.
