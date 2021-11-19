Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia closed amid solidarity demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a demonstration blockade has resulted in the closure of the Highway 6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia as of Thursday afternoon.

Social media posts from 1492 Land Back Lane campaign say the action is in response to the clearing of a blockade by law enforcement in B.C. that was hindering an access road for about 500 people working on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

“Due to this closure, surrounding roadways will see an increase in traffic flow. The OPP is reminding motorists to be patient, plan ahead and obey speed limits on all roadways,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said.

“Several members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team are engaged with demonstrators and open dialogue is continuous and ongoing.”

OPP officers recommend detours via 4th Line for northbound traffic and turns on to Haldimand Road 66, McClung and onto Highway 54 for traffic going southbound.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 6 bypass closed between Argyle St S & 6th Li #Caledonia – Road closed due to traffic hazard blocking lanes. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 18, 2021

The Highway #6 By-Pass has been shutdown in solidarity with @Gidimten #AllOutForWedzinKwa — #1492LandBackLane (@1492LBL) November 18, 2021

