Traffic

Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia closed amid solidarity demonstration

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 8:56 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a demonstration blockade has resulted in the closure of the Highway 6 by-pass between Argyle Street South and Greens Road in Caledonia as of Thursday afternoon.

Social media posts from 1492 Land Back Lane campaign say the action is in response to the clearing of a blockade by law enforcement in B.C. that was hindering an access road for about 500 people working on the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

Read more: Tensions rise after RCMP clear road of protesters as B.C. pipeline conflict continues

“Due to this closure, surrounding roadways will see an increase in traffic flow. The OPP is reminding motorists to be patient, plan ahead and obey speed limits on all roadways,” Const. Mary Gagliardi said.

“Several members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team are engaged with demonstrators and open dialogue is continuous and ongoing.”

OPP officers recommend detours via 4th Line for northbound traffic and turns on to Haldimand Road 66, McClung and onto Highway 54 for traffic going southbound.

